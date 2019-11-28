Today is Thursday, Nov. 28, the 332nd day of 2019. There are 33 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 28, 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly-spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)
Also on this date:
In 1520, navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean.
In 1919, American-born Lady Astor was elected the first female member of the British Parliament.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began conferring in Tehran during World War II.
Fun fact
A jelly bean takes anywhere from 7 to 21 days to make.
Record setters
Green Giant made the largest green bean casserole, with 780 cans of Green Giant cut green beans, 53 cans of mushroom soup, 32 quarts of milk and 65 pounds of French fried onions. The dish was baked in New York, and the jumbo-sized serving came out to weigh 637 pounds. The entire dish was donated to Citymeals on Wheels, a non-profit organization that prepares and delivers food for the housebound New York elderly.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Billingsgate:” noun; (BIL-ingz-gayt). Definition: Coarsely abusive language.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 90. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 83. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 82. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 79. Singer Randy Newman is 76. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 73. Movie director Joe Dante is 72. Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 70. Actor Ed Harris is 69. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 68. Actress S. Epatha Merkerson is 67. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 66. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 63. Actor Judd Nelson is 60. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron is 58. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 57. Actress Jane Sibbett is 57. Comedian Jon Stewart is 57. Actress Garcelle Beauvais is 53. Actor/comedian Stephnie Weir is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dawn Robinson is 51. Actress Gina Tognoni is 46. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 45. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 44. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 43. Actress Aimee Garcia is 41. Rapper Chamillionaire is 40. Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 35. R&B singer Trey Songz is 35. NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is 35. Actress Scarlett Pomers is 31. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.