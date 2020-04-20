Today is Monday, April 20, the 111th day of 2020. There are 255 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 20, 1971, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the use of busing to achieve racial desegregation in schools.
Also on this date:
In 1836, Congress voted to establish the Wisconsin Territory.
In 1912, Boston’s Fenway Park hosted its first professional baseball game while Navin Field (Tiger Stadium) opened in Detroit. (The Red Sox defeated the New York Highlanders 7-6 in 11 innings; the Tigers beat the Cleveland Naps 6-5 in 11 innings.)
In 1914, the Ludlow Massacre took place when the Colorado National Guard opened fire on a tent colony of striking miners; about 20 (accounts vary) strikers, women and children died.
In 1938, “Olympia,” Leni Riefenstahl’s documentary about the 1936 Berlin Olympic games, was first shown in Nazi Germany.
In 1972, Apollo 16’s lunar module, carrying astronauts John W. Young and Charles M. Duke Jr., landed on the moon.
In 1977, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Wooley v. Maynard, ruled 6-3 that car owners could refuse to display state mottoes on license plates, such as New Hampshire’s “Live Free or Die.”
Fun fact
Your tongue grows new taste buds about every two weeks.
These three tweets
1. Last night I read that it takes people an average of 7 minutes to fall asleep. And then I laid awake the entire night thinking about that.
@mom_mouth
2. Psychiatrist: “If you’re stuck in an elevator, who would you want to be stuck in there with?”
Me: “An elevator repairman.”
@Social_Mime
3. If you were a plant which one would you be? I’d be nuclear power.
@BoogTweets
Trending words
“De minimis:” adjective. Definition: Lacking significance or importance : so minor as to merit disregard.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor George Takei is 83. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 82. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 79. Actress Judith O’Dea is 75. Actress Jessica Lange is 71. Actress Veronica Cartwright is 71. Actor Clint Howard is 61. Actor Crispin Glover is 56. Actor Andy Serkis is 56. Country singer Wade Hayes is 51. Actor Shemar Moore is 50. Actress Carmen Electra is 48. Reggae singer Stephen Marley is 48. Rock musician Marty Crandall is 45. Actor Joey Lawrence is 44. Country musician Clay Cook (Zac Brown Band) is 42. Actor Clayne Crawford is 42. Actor Carlos Valdes (“The Flash”) is 31.
