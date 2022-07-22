Today is Friday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2022. There are 162 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 22, 1937, the U.S. Senate rejected President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s proposal to add more justices to the Supreme Court.
Also on this date:
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.
In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie “Manhattan Melodrama.”
In 1942, the Nazis began transporting Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to the Treblinka concentration camp. ... Gasoline rationing involving the use of coupons began along the Atlantic seaboard.
In 1975, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in voting to restore the American citizenship of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Fun fact
Doritos were invented in the 1960s at Disneyland.
Fitness factoids
1. More than 95 percent of the chemicals in synthetic fragrances are derived from petrochemicals.
2. Environmental Working Group researchers found more than 75% of products listing the ingredient “fragrance” contained phthalates.
3. Phthalates which have been shown to disrupt hormone activity, reduce sperm counts, and cause reproductive malformation, and have been linked to liver and breast cancer, diabetes and obesity.
Trending words
“Nuance:” noun; (NOO-ahnss). Definition: A subtle distinction, variation or quality in something, such as tone, color, meaning, etc.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Tom Robbins is 90. Actor Louise Fletcher is 88. R&B singer Chuck Jackson is 85. Actor Terence Stamp is 84. Singer George Clinton is 81. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 79. Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, is 79. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 76. Actor Danny Glover is 76. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 76. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 75. Rock singer Don Henley is 75. Singer-actor Lonette McKee is 69. Jazz musician Al Di Meola is 68. Actor Willem Dafoe is 67. Actor John Leguizamo is 62. R&B singer Keith Sweat is 61. Actor Joanna Going is 59. Actor Rob Estes is 59. Folk singer Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) is 59. Actor-comedian David Spade is 58. Rock musician Pat Badger is 55. Actor Irene Bedard is 55. Actor Rhys Ifans is 55. Actor Diana Maria Riva is 53. Actor Colin Ferguson is 50. Actor/singer Jaime Camil is 49. Rock musician Daniel Jones is 49. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 49. Actor Franka Potente is 48. Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley is 45. Actor A.J. Cook is 44. Actor Keegan Allen is 35. Actor Camila Banus is 32. Actor Selena Gomez is 30. Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge is nine.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
