Today is Tuesday, Feb. 1, the 32nd day of 2022. There are 333 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 1, 1960, four Black college students began a sit-in protest at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, N.C., where they’d been refused service.
Also on this date:
In 1790, the U.S. Supreme Court convened for the first time in New York. (However, since only three of the six justices were present, the court recessed until the next day.)
In 1862, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” a poem by Julia Ward Howe, was published in the Atlantic Monthly.
In 1865, abolitionist John S. Rock became the first Black lawyer admitted to the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1943, during World War II, one of America’s most highly decorated military units, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, made up almost exclusively of Japanese-Americans, was authorized.
Fun fact
One day’s production for a high-producing dairy cow yields 10.5 pounds of cheese.
Riddle me this
What two words, added together, contain the most letters?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Myopic:” adjective; (mye-OH-pik). Definition: Not able to clearly see objects that are far away. Figuratively, it means “lacking in foresight or discernment” or “narrow in perspective and without concern for broader implications.”
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Garrett Morris is 85. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 83. TV personality-singer Joy Philbin is 81. Political commentator Fred Barnes is 79. Rock musician Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 72. Blues singer-musician Sonny Landreth is 71. Actor-writer-producer Bill Mumy is 68. Rock singer Exene Cervenka is 66. Princess Stephanie of Monaco is 57. Actor Sherilyn Fenn is 57. Lisa Marie Presley is 54. Comedian-actor Pauly Shore is 54. Jazz musician Joshua Redman is 53. Rock musician Patrick Wilson (Weezer) is 53. Actor Michael C. Hall is 51. Rock musician Ron Welty is 51. Rapper Big Boi (Outkast) is 47. Roots rocker Jason Isbell is 43. Rock singer-musician Andrew VanWyngarden is 39. TV personality Lauren Conrad is 36. Actor-singer Heather Morris is 35. Actor and mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey is 35. Rock singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 28.
Riddle answer: Post office.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.