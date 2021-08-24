Today is Tuesday, Aug. 24, the 236th day of 2021. There are 129 days left in the year.
On Aug. 24, 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., setting fire to the Capitol (which was still under construction) and the White House, as well as other public buildings.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.
In 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty came into force.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Communist Control Act, outlawing the Communist Party in the United States.
In 1968, France became the world’s fifth thermonuclear power as it exploded a hydrogen bomb in the South Pacific.
In 1981, Mark David Chapman was sentenced in New York to 20 years to life in prison for murdering John Lennon. (Chapman remains imprisoned.)
In 1989, Baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti banned Pete Rose from the game for betting on his own team, the Cincinnati Reds.
In 2001, Tom Green, a Mormon fundamentalist with five wives and 30 children, was sentenced by a court in Provo, Utah, to five years in prison for his conviction on four counts of bigamy and one count of failure to pay child support.
The number of insect species is believed to be between six and 10 million.
“Sophistry:” noun; (SAH-fuh-stree). Definition: Reasoning or arguments that sound correct but which are actually false.
Composer-musician Mason Williams is 83. R&B singer Marshall Thompson (The Chi-Lites) is 79. Actor Anne Archer is 74. Actor Joe Regalbuto is 72. Actor Kevin Dunn is 66. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 66. Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 64. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 63. Actor Jared Harris is 60. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 48. Actor James D’Arcy is 48. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo is 48. Actor Alex O’Loughlin is 45. Actor Beth Riesgraf is 43. Actor Chad Michael Murray is 40. Singer Mika is 38. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” films) is 33.
