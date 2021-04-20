Today is Tuesday, April 20, the 110th day of 2021. There are 255 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 20, 1999, the Columbine High School massacre took place in Colorado as two students shot and killed 12 classmates and one teacher before taking their own lives.
Also on this date:
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a proclamation admitting West Virginia to the Union, effective in 60 days (on June 20, 1863).
In 1916, the Chicago Cubs played their first game at Wrigley Field (then known as Weeghman Park); the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-6.
In 1945, during World War II, allied forces took control of the German cities of Nuremberg and Stuttgart.
In 1971, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the use of busing to achieve racial desegregation in schools.
In 1972, Apollo 16’s lunar module, carrying astronauts John W. Young and Charles M. Duke Jr., landed on the moon.
In 1986, following an absence of six decades, Russian-born pianist Vladimir Horowitz performed in the Soviet Union to a packed audience at the Grand Hall of the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow.
Fun fact
It takes food about seven seconds to get from the mouth to the stomach.
Riddle me this
When is a door not a door?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Chlamys:” noun; (KLAM-us). Definition: A short oblong mantle worn by young men of ancient Greece.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Leslie Phillips is 97. Former Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., is 85. Actor George Takei is 84. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 83. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 80. Bluegrass singer-musician Doyle Lawson (Quicksilver) is 77. Actor Judith O’Dea is 76. Rock musician Craig Frost (Grand Funk; Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band) is 73. Actor Gregory Itzin is 73. Actor Jessica Lange is 72. Actor Veronica Cartwright is 72. Actor Clint Howard is 62. Actor Crispin Glover is 57. Actor Andy Serkis is 57. Olympic silver medal figure skater Rosalynn Sumners is 57. Actor William deVry is 53. Country singer Wade Hayes is 52. Actor Shemar Moore is 51. Actor Carmen Electra is 49. Reggae singer Stephen Marley is 49. Rock musician Marty Crandall is 46. Actor Joey Lawrence is 45. Country musician Clay Cook (Zac Brown Band) is 43. Actor Clayne Crawford is 43. Actor Tim Jo is 37.
Riddle answer: When it’s ajar.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.