Today is Wednesday, March 4, the 64th day of 2020. There are 302 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 4, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated for a second term of office; with the end of the Civil War in sight, Lincoln declared: “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”
Also on this date:
In 1789, the Constitution of the United States went into effect as the first Federal Congress met in New York. (The lawmakers then adjourned for lack of a quorum.)
In 1793, George Washington was sworn in for a second term as president of the United States during a ceremony in Philadelphia.
In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge’s inauguration was broadcast live on 21 radio stations coast-to-coast.
In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America’s 32nd president.
In 1964, Teamsters president James Hoffa and three co-defendants were found guilty by a federal court in Chattanooga, Tenn., of jury tampering.
In 1974, the first issue of People magazine, then called People Weekly, was published by Time-Life Inc.; on the cover was actress Mia Farrow.
In 1977, about 1,500 people were killed in an earthquake that shook southern and eastern Europe.
Fun fact
Almonds are actually in the rose family and are often called “the queen of the rose family.”
That’s punny
People often ask me how I smuggle chocolate into the cinema?
Well, I have a few Twix up my sleeve.
Trending words
“Podcast:” noun; (paad·kast). Definition: A program (as of music or talk) made available in digital format for automatic download over the internet.
Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Paula Prentiss is 82. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 79. Singer Shakin’ Stevens is 72. Author James Ellroy is 72. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 70. Singer Chris Rea is 69. Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 68. Actress Kay Lenz is 67. Musician Emilio Estefan is 67. Movie director Scott Hicks is 67. Actress Catherine O’Hara is 66. Actor Mykelti Williamson is 63. Actress Patricia Heaton is 62. Actor Steven Weber is 59. Rock musician Jason Newsted is 57. Actress Stacy Edwards is 55. Rapper Grand Puba is 54. Rock musician Patrick Hannan (The Sundays) is 54. Rock singer Evan Dando (Lemonheads) is 53. Actress Patsy Kensit is 52. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is 52. Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 51. Actress Andrea Bendewald is 50. Actor Nick Stabile is 50. Rock musician Fergal Lawler (The Cranberries) is 49. Country singer Jason Sellers is 49. Jazz musician Jason Marsalis is 43. Actress Jessica Heap is 37. Actor Scott Michael Foster is 35. TV personality Whitney Port is 35. Actress Audrey Esparza is 34. Actress Margo Harshman is 34. Actor Josh Bowman is 32. Actress Andrea Bowen is 30. Actress Jenna Boyd is 27.
