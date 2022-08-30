Today is Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 242nd day of 2022. There are 123 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 30, 2021, the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war with the Taliban back in power, as Air Force transport planes carried a remaining contingent of troops from Kabul airport; officials put the number of Americans remaining in Afghanistan at under 200 and said they would keep working to get those people out.
Also on this date:
In 1861, Union Gen. John C. Fremont instituted martial law in Missouri and declared slaves there to be free. (However, Fremont’s emancipation order was countermanded by President Abraham Lincoln.)
In 1941, during World War II, German forces approaching Leningrad cut off the remaining rail line out of the city.
In 1945, U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur arrived in Japan to set up Allied occupation headquarters.
In 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Fun fact
In some cultures, it is considered bad luck to point at a rainbow.
Riddle me this
What kind of dog has no tail?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Sensibility:” noun; (sen-suh-BIL-uh-tee). Definition: An awareness of and responsiveness toward something, such as another person’s emotions; the ability to feel and understand emotions, or to acuteness of feeling.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 83. Actor Ben Jones is 81. Actor John Kani is 80. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 79. Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 79. Comedian Lewis Black is 74. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 71. Actor David Paymer is 68. Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 65. Actor Michael Chiklis is 59. Actor Michael Michele is 56. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 51. Rock singer-musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) is 51. Actor Cameron Diaz is 50. TV personality Lisa Ling is 49. Rock singer-musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) is 48. Actor Raúl Castillo is 45. Actor Michael Gladis is 45. MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 41. Former tennis player Andy Roddick is 40. Singer Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) is 37. Rock musician Ryan Ross is 36. Actor Johanna Braddy is 35. Actor Cameron Finley is 35.
Riddle answer: A hot dog.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
