Today is Saturday, Aug. 10, the 222nd day of 2019. There are 143 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 10, 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Also on this date:
In 1861, Confederate forces routed Union troops in the Battle of Wilson’s Creek in Missouri, the first major engagement of the Civil War west of the Mississippi River.
In 1921, Franklin D. Roosevelt was stricken with polio at his summer home on the Canadian island of Campobello.
In 1945, a day after the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Imperial Japan conveyed its willingness to surrender provided the status of Emperor Hirohito remained unchanged. (The Allies responded the next day, saying they would determine the Emperor’s future status.)
In 1969, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson’s cult, one day after actress Sharon Tate and four other people were slain.
Fun fact
If a self-driving car gets in an accident that is clearly its fault, then the owner doesn’t pay damages — the manufacturers do.
They eat what?!
Arroz de Cabidela, or rice cooked with chicken and its blood, is a dish in Portugal. The blood is drained and mixed with vinegar to add to the taste.
Trending words
“Ransack:” verb; (ran·sack). Definition: To look through thoroughly in often a rough way, or to search through and steal from in a forceful and damaging way; plunder.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Rhonda Fleming is 96. Singer Ronnie Spector is 76. Actor James Reynolds is 73. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 72. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 70. Singer Patti Austin is 69. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 67. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 65. Actress Rosanna Arquette is 60. Actor Antonio Banderas is 59. Singer Julia Fordham is 57. Journalist-blogger Andrew Sullivan is 56. Actor Chris Caldovino is 56. Singer Neneh Cherry is 55. Singer Aaron Hall is 55. Boxer Riddick Bowe is 52. Actor Sean Blakemore is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is 52. Singer-producer Michael Bivins is 51. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 48. Actress Angie Harmon is 47. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 46. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is 45. Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 40. Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & Rope) is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nikki Bratcher (Divine) is 39. Actor Aaron Staton is 39. Actor Ryan Eggold is 35. Actor Charley Koontz is 32. Actor Lucas Till is 29. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 22. Actor Jeremy Maguire is 8.
