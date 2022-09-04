Today is Sunday, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2022. There are 118 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 4, 2016, elevating the “saint of the gutters” to one of the Catholic Church’s highest honors, Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa, praising her radical dedication to society’s outcasts and her courage in shaming world lead-ers for the “crimes of poverty they themselves created.”
Also on this date:
In 1862, during the Civil War, Confederate forces led by Gen. Robert E. Lee began invading Maryland.
In 1888, George Eastman received a patent for his roll-film box camera, and registered his trademark: “Kodak.”
In 1944, during World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.
In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills “safe,” despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.
In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz won a seventh gold medal at the Munich Olympics in the 400-meter medley relay.
Fun fact
Moving the eyes triggers the eardrums to move, too.
Just for laughs
What has five toes and isn’t your foot?
My foot.
— @dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Grandiose:” adjective; (gran-dee-OHSS). Definition: Used disapprovingly to describe something that seems impressive or is intended to be impressive, but is either not possible or practical.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 91. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 82. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 81. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 80. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 80. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 80. Actor Jennifer Salt is 78. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 73. R&B musician Ronald LaPread is 72. Actor Judith Ivey is 71. Rock musician Martin Chambers (The Pretenders) is 71. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 69. Actor Khandi Alexander is 65. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 62. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 62. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 53. Actor Noah Taylor is 53. Actor Ione Skye is 52. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 48. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 47. R&B singer Richard Wingo (Jagged Edge) is 47. Rock musician Ian Grushka (New Found Glory) is 45. Actor Wes Bentley is 44. Actor Max Greenfield is 43. Country singer Granger Smith is 43. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 42. Singer Beyonce Knowles is 41. Actor-comedian Whitney Cummings is 40. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Folk-rock musician Neyla Pekarek (formerly with The Lumineers) is 36. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 32. Actor Carter Jenkins is 31. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “If you travel first class, you think first class and you are more likely to play first class.” — World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd (1942-)
