Today is Saturday, May 28, the 148th day of 2022. There are 217 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 28, 1863, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, made up of freed Blacks, left Boston to fight for the Union in the Civil War.
Also on this date:
In 1892, the Sierra Club was organized in San Francisco.
In 1918, American troops fought their first major battle during World War I as they launched an offensive against the German-held French village of Cantigny; the Americans succeeded in capturing the village.
In 1937, Neville Chamberlain became prime minister of Britain.
In 1940, during World War II, the Belgian army surrendered to invading German forces.
In 1959, the U.S. Army launched Able, a rhesus monkey, and Baker, a squirrel monkey, aboard a Jupiter missile for a suborbital flight which both primates survived.
In 1964, the charter of the Palestine Liberation Organization was issued at the start of a meeting of the Palestine National Congress in Jerusalem.
In 1972, Edward, the Duke of Windsor, who had abdicated the English throne to marry Wallis Warfield Simpson, died in Paris at age 77.
Fun fact
In Scotland, homeowners paint their front door red when they pay off their mortgage.
They eat what?!
Maori people eat Huhu Grubs raw or fried. It can be fried without oil since the larvae have plenty of natural fat. Locals also use Huhu Grubs as bait for fishing.
Trending words
“Benevolent:” adjective; (buh-NEV-uh-lunt). Definition: Kind and generous, or organized for the purpose of doing good.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Carroll Baker is 91. Producer-director Irwin Winkler is 91. Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West is 84. Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is 78. Singer Gladys Knight is 78. Singer Billy Vera is 78. Singer John Fogerty (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 77. Country musician Jerry Douglas is 66. Actor Louis Mustillo is 64. Former governor and U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., is 62. Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 60. Country singer Phil Vassar is 58. Actor Christa Miller is 58. Singer-musician Chris Ballew (Presidents of the USA) is 57. Rapper Chubb Rock is 54. Singer Kylie Minogue is 54. Actor Justin Kirk is 53. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is 51. Olympic gold medal figure skater Ekaterina Gordeeva is 51. Television personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck is 45. R&B singer Jaheim is 45. Actor Jake Johnson is 44. Actor Jesse Bradford is 43. Actor Monica Keena is 43. Actor Alexa Davalos is 40. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke is 40. Pop singer Colbie Caillat is 37. Actor Carey Mulligan is 37. Actor Joseph Cross is 36. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Craig Kimbrel is 34.
