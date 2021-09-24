Today is Friday, Sept. 24, the 267th day of 2021. There are 98 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 24, 2001, President George W. Bush ordered a freeze on the assets of 27 people and organizations with suspected links to terrorism, including Islamic militant Osama bin Laden, and urged other nations to do likewise.
Also on this date:
In 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America’s federal court system and creating the post of attorney general.
In 1869, thousands of businessmen were ruined in a Wall Street panic known as “Black Friday” after financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempted to corner the gold market.
In 1929, Lt. James H. Doolittle guided a Consolidated NY-2 Biplane over Mitchel Field in New York in the first all-instrument flight.
In 1934, Babe Ruth made his farewell appearance as a player with the New York Yankees in a game against the Boston Red Sox. (The Sox won, 5-0.)
In 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered a heart attack while on vacation in Denver.
In 1960, the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was launched at Newport News, Va. “The Howdy Doody Show” ended a nearly 13-year run with its final telecast on NBC.
In 1991, children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, died in La Jolla, Calif., at age 87.
Fun fact
Chickens can recognize more than 100 faces.
Fitness factoids
1. Drinking water helps energize muscles.
2. Dehydration makes your skin look more dry and wrinkled.
3. Water-rich foods include fruits, vegetables, broth-based soups, oatmeal and beans.
Trending words
“Flehmen:” noun; (FLAY-mun). Definition: A mammalian behavior (as of horses or cats) in which the animal inhales with the mouth open and upper lip curled. This is done to expose the nose to a scent.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
R&B singer Sonny Turner (The Platters) is 82. Singer Phyllis “Jiggs” Allbut Sirico (The Angels) is 79. Political commentator Lou Dobbs is 76. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 75. Actor Gordon Clapp is 73. Actor Harriet Walter is 71. Songwriter Holly Knight is 65. Actor Kevin Sorbo is 63. Actor-writer Nia Vardalos is 59. Rock musician Shawn Crahan (AKA Clown) (Slipknot) is 52. Country musician Marty Mitchell is 52. Actor Megan Ward is 52. Singer-musician Marty Cintron (No Mercy) is 50. Contemporary Christian musician Juan DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 46. Actor Ian Bohen is 45. Actor Justin Bruening is 42. Olympic gold medal gymnast Paul Hamm is 39. Actor Erik Stocklin is 39. Actor Spencer Treat Clark is 34. Actor Grey Damon is 34. Actor Kyle Sullivan is 33. Actor Ben Platt is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.