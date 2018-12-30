Today is Sunday, Dec. 30, the 364th day of 2018. There is one day left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 30, 1853, the United States and Mexico signed a treaty under which the U.S. agreed to buy some 45,000 square miles of land from Mexico for $10 million in a deal known as the Gadsden Purchase.
Also on this date:
In 1813, British troops burned Buffalo, N.Y., during the War of 1812.
In 1860, 10 days after South Carolina seceded from the Union, the state militia seized the United States Arsenal in Charleston.
In 1922, Vladimir Lenin proclaimed the establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which lasted nearly seven decades before dissolving in December 1991.
In 1936, the United Auto Workers union staged its first “sit-down” strike at the General Motors Fisher Body Plant No. 1 in Flint, Mich. (The strike lasted until Feb. 11, 1937.)
Fun fact
“Greek yogurt” is actually Turkish.
Just for laughs
Doctor: “I’ve found a great new drug that can help you with your sleeping problem.”
Patient: “Great, how often do I have to take it?”
Doctor: “Every two hours.”
Trending words
“Naughty:” adjective; (naugh·ty). Definition: (Archaic) Vicious in moral character: wicked, guilty of disobedience or misbehavior or lacking in taste or propriety.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Russ Tamblyn is 84. Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 83. Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey is 81. TV director James Burrows is 78. Actor Fred Ward is 76. Singer-musician Michael Nesmith is 76. Actress Concetta Tomei is 73. Singer Patti Smith is 72. Rock singer-musician Jeff Lynne is 71. TV personality Meredith Vieira is 65. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is 63. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 62. Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 59. Rock musician Rob Hotchkiss is 58. Radio-TV commentator Sean Hannity is 57. Sprinter Ben Johnson is 57. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is 55. Actor George Newbern is 55. Movie director Bennett Miller is 52. Rock musician Byron McMackin (ePennywise) is 49. Actress Meredith Monroe is 49. Actor Daniel Sunjata is 47. Actress Maureen Flannigan is 46. Actor Jason Behr is 45. Golfer Tiger Woods is 43. TV personality-boxer Laila Ali is 41. Actress Lucy Punch is 41. Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is 40. Actress Eliza Dushku is 38. Rock musician Tim Lopez (Plain White T’s) is 38. Actress Kristin Kreuk is 36. Folk-rock singer-musician Wesley Schultz (The Lumineers) is 36. NBA player LeBron James is 34. Rhythm-and-blues singer Andra Day is 34. Actress Anna Wood is 33. Pop-rock singer Ellie Goulding is 32. Actress Caity Lotz is 32. Country musician Eric Steedly is 28. Pop-rock musician Jamie Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 27.
