Today is Wednesday, July 22, the 204th day of 2020. There are 162 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Also on this date:
In 1587, an English colony fated to vanish under mysterious circumstances was established on Roanoke Island off North Carolina.
In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie “Manhattan Melodrama.”
In 1937, the U.S. Senate rejected President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s proposal to add more justices to the Supreme Court.
In 1942, the Nazis began transporting Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to the Treblinka concentration camp. ... Gasoline rationing involving the use of coupons began along the Atlantic seaboard.
In 1946, the militant Zionist group Irgun blew up a wing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, killing 91 people.
In 1957, Walter “Fred” Morrison applied for a patent for a “flying toy” which became known as the Frisbee.
Fun fact
Yuma, Ariz., has more than 4,000 hours of sunshine per year — making it the sunniest place on the planet.
That’s punny
I’ve just written a book about falling down a staircase. It’s a step by step guide.
Trending words
“Mien:” noun; (MEEN). Definition: Air or bearing especially as expressive of attitude or personality: demeanor, appearance or aspect.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., is 97. Author Tom Robbins is 88. Actress Louise Fletcher is 86. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chuck Jackson is 83. Actor Terence Stamp is 82. Game show host Alex Trebek is 80. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 77. Actor Danny Glover is 74. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 74. Rock singer Don Henley is 73. Movie composer Alan Menken is 71. Singer-actress Lonette McKee is 67. Actor Willem Dafoe is 65. Actor John Leguizamo is 60. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keith Sweat is 59. Actress Joanna Going is 57. Actor Rob Estes is 57. Actor-comedian David Spade is 56. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux is 55. Rock musician Pat Badger is 53. Actress Irene Bedard is 53. Actor Rhys Ifans is 53. Actress Diana Maria Riva is 51. Actor Colin Ferguson is 48.
