Today is Saturday, Oct. 5, the 278th day of 2019. There are 87 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 5, 1947, President Harry S. Truman delivered the first televised White House address as he spoke on the world food crisis.
Also on this date:
In 1829, the 21st president of the United States, Chester Alan Arthur, was born in North Fairfield, Vt.
In 1953, Earl Warren was sworn in as the 14th chief justice of the United States, succeeding Fred M. Vinson.
In 1958, racially-desegregated Clinton High School in Clinton, Tenn., was mostly leveled by an early morning bombing.
In 1983, Solidarity founder Lech Walesa was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 1984, the space shuttle Challenger blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center on an 8-day mission; the crew included Kathryn D. Sullivan, who became the first American woman to walk in space, and Marc Garneau, the first Canadian astronaut.
Fun fact
Kids’ fingerprints disappear from surfaces faster than adults’ do.
They eat what?!
Guinea pigs, or cuy, are a traditional meat source in Peru, served grilled or fried.
Trending words
“Elysian:” adjective; (ely·sian). Definition: Of or relating to Elysium, or blissful: delightful.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Glynis Johns is 96. College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer is 82. Rhythm-and-blues singer Arlene Smith (The Chantels) is 78. Singer-musician Steve Miller is 76. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., is 76. Rock singer Brian Johnson (AC/DC) is 72. Blues musician Rick Estrin is 70. Actress Karen Allen is 68. Writer-producer-director Clive Barker is 67. Rock musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) is 65. Astrophysicist-author Neil deGrasse Tyson is 61. Memorial designer Maya Lin is 60. Actor Daniel Baldwin is 59. Rock singer-musician Dave Dederer is 55. Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 54. Actor Guy Pearce is 52. Actress Josie Bissett is 49. Singer-actress Heather Headley is 45. Pop-rock singer Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) is 45. Rock musician Brian Mashburn (Save Ferris) is 44. Actress Parminder Nagra is 44. Actor Scott Weinger is 44. Actress Kate Winslet is 44. Rock musician James Valentine (Maroon 5) is 41. Rock musician Paul Thomas (Good Charlotte) is 39. Actor Jesse Eisenberg is 36. TV personality Nicky Hilton is 36. Actress Azure Parsons is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Brooke Valentine is 34. Actor Kevin Bigley is 33. Actor Joshua Logan Moore is 25. Actor Jacob Tremblay is 13.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.