Today is Tuesday, May 11, the 131st day of 2021. There are 234 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 11, 1935, the Rural Electrification Administration was created as one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs.
Also on this date:
In 1943, during World War II, U.S. forces landed on the Aleutian island of Attu, which was held by the Japanese; the Americans took the island 19 days later.
In 1946, the first CARE packages, sent by a consortium of American charities to provide relief to the hungry of postwar Europe, arrived at Le Havre, France.
In 1960, Israeli agents captured Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
In 1981, legendary reggae artist Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital at age 36.
In 1996, an Atlanta-bound ValuJet DC-9 caught fire shortly after takeoff from Miami and crashed into the Florida Everglades, killing all 110 people on board.
In 1997, IBM’s “Deep Blue” computer demolished an overwhelmed Garry Kasparov, winning the six-game chess re-match between man and machine in New York.
Fun fact
The world’s oldest potted plant is the Eastern Cape giant cycad (Encephalartos altensteinii) in London’s Kew gardens. The plant, which now weighs more than a ton and is nearly 13 feet tall, arrived to Kew in 1775.
Riddle me this
You see me once in June, twice in November, and not at all in May. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Shrive:” verb; (SHRYVE). Definition: To administer the sacrament of reconciliation to; to free from guilt.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Comedian Mort Sahl is 94. Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is 88. Jazz keyboardist Carla Bley is 85. Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 80. Actor Pam Ferris is 73. Former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly is 71. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo is 69. Actor Frances Fisher is 69. Sports columnist Mike Lupica is 69. Actor Boyd Gaines is 68. Actor Martha Quinn is 62. Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 57. Actor Jeffrey Donovan is 53. Actor Nicky Katt is 51. Actor Coby Bell is 46. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso is 43. Actor Austin O’Brien is 40. Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 39. Rapper Ace Hood is 33. Latin singer Prince Royce is 32. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 28. Musician Howard Lawrence (Disclosure) is 27.
Riddle answer: The letter “e.”
