Today is Friday, Sept. 9, the 252nd day of 2022. There are 113 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 9, 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the first civil rights bill to pass Congress since Reconstruction, a measure primarily concerned with protecting voting rights; it also established a Civil Rights Division in the U.S. Department of Justice.
Also on this date:
In 1776, the second Continental Congress made the term “United States” official, replacing “United Colonies.”
In 1850, California became the 31st state of the union.
In 1926, the National Broadcasting Co. (NBC) was incorporated by the Radio Corp. of America.
In 1942, during World War II, a Japanese plane launched from a submarine off the Oregon coast dropped a pair of incendiary bombs in a failed attempt at igniting a massive forest fire; it was the first aerial bombing of the U.S. mainland by a foreign power.
In 1948, the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea) was declared.
In 1960, in the first regular-season American Football League game, the Denver Broncos defeated the Boston Patriots, 13-10.
Fun fact
Traditionally, pumpkin spice flavorings have not contained pumpkin at all. That pumpkin spice taste was really just cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, etc.
Fitness factoids
1. Stretching will strengthen your muscles and help with proper alignment, which helps with body posture.
2. Stretching increases blood flow.
3. Stretching also removes metabolic waste such as carbon dioxide, ammonia and uric acid.
Trending words
“Queen consort:” noun. Definition: The wife of a reigning king.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Topol is 87. Singer Inez Foxx is 80. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 77. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 73. Rock musician John McFee (The Doobie Brothers) is 72. Actor Tom Wopat is 71. Actor Angela Cartwright is 70. Musician-producer Dave Stewart is 70. Actor Hugh Grant is 62. Actor-comedian Charles Esten (formerly Chip) is 57. Actor Adam Sandler is 56. Rock singer Paul Durham (Black Lab) is 54. Actor Julia Sawalha is 54. Model Rachel Hunter is 53. Actor Eric Stonestreet is 51. Actor Henry Thomas is 51. Actor Goran Visnjic is 50. Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble’ is 47. Latin singer Maria Rita is 45. Actor Michelle Williams is 42. Actor Julie Gonzalo is 41. Actor Zoe Kazan is 39. Author-motivational speaker-businessman Farrah Gray is 38. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 31. Country singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
