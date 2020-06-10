Today is Wednesday, June 10, the 162nd day of 2020. There are 204 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 10, 1971, President Richard M. Nixon lifted a two-decades-old trade embargo on China.
Also on this date:
In 1692, the first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts took place as Bridget Bishop was hanged.
In 1942, during World War II, German forces massacred 173 male residents of Lidice, Czechoslovakia, in retaliation for the killing of Nazi official Reinhard Heydrich.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender.
In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., escaped from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he was recaptured June 13.
In 1978, Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the 110th Belmont Stakes to claim horse racing’s 11th Triple Crown. (Alydar was second while Darby Creek Road came in third in a five-horse field.)
Fun fact
A lion’s roar can be so loud that it can be heard 5 miles away.
That’s punny
I bought my friend an elephant for her room. She said: “Thanks.” I said: “Don’t mention it.”
Trending words
“Defund:” verb. Definition: To withdraw funding from.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Britain’s Prince Philip is 99. Attorney F. Lee Bailey is 87. Actress Alexandra Stewart is 81. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 79. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 79. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 77. Actor Frankie Faison is 71. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 69. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 68. Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 67. Actor Andrew Stevens is 65. Singer Barrington Henderson is 64. Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer is 61. Rock musician Kim Deal is 59. Singer Maxi Priest is 59. Actress Gina Gershon is 58. Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn is 57. Actress Kate Flannery is 56. Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley is 55. Rock musician Joey Santiago is 55. Actor Doug McKeon is 54. Rock singer Mike Doughty is 50. Rhythm and blues singer JoJo is 49. Rhythm and blues singer Faith Evans is 47. Rhythm and blues singer Lemisha Grinstead (702) is 42. Actor DJ Qualls is 42. Actor Shane West is 42. Country singer Lee Brice is 41. Singer Hoku is 39. Actress Leelee Sobieski is 38. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 38. Americana musician Bridget Kearney (Lake Street Drive) is 35. Actor Titus Makin is 31. Actress Tristin Mays is 30. Sasha Obama is 19. Actress Eden McCoy is 17.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.