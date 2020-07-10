Today is Friday, July 10, the 192nd day of 2020. There are 174 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 10, 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain began as the Luftwaffe started attacking southern England. (The Royal Air Force was ultimately victorious.)
Also on this date:
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally delivered the Treaty of Versailles to the Senate and urged its ratification. (However, the Senate rejected it.)
In 1925, jury selection took place in Dayton, Tenn., in the trial of John T. Scopes, charged with violating the law by teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (Scopes was convicted and fined, but the verdict was overturned on a technicality.)
Fun fact
About 700 grapes go into one bottle of wine.
Fitness factoids
1. People who got six hours or less of sleep a night for one week were about four times more likely to catch a cold when exposed to a virus compared to those who got more than seven hours, according to a recent study.
2. When cortisol (caused by stress) is high, your immune system isn’t as active.
3. People who exercise regularly develop more T cells (strong white blood cells) than their sedentary peers, a recent study found.
Trending words
“Deracinate:” verb; (dee-RASS-uh-nayt). Definition: Uproot, or to remove or separate from a native environment or culture; especially to remove the racial or ethnic characteristics or influences from.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor William Smithers is 93. Actor Lawrence Pressman is 81. Singer Mavis Staples is 81. Actor Mills Watson is 80. Rock musician Jerry Miller (Moby Grape) is 77. International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 75. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 73. Rock musician Dave Smalley is 71. Country-folk singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler is 69. Rock singer Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) is 66. Banjo player Bela Fleck is 62. Actress Fiona Shaw is 62. Country musician Shaw Wilson (BR549) is 60. Bluegrass singer-musician Tim Surrett (Balsam Range) is 57. Actor Alec Mapa is 55. Country singer-songwriter Ken Mellons is 55. Rock musician Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros) is 55. Actor Gale Harold is 51. Country singer Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) is 50. Actor Aaron D. Spears is 49. Actress Sofia Vergara is 48. Rockabilly singer Imelda May is 46. Actor Adrian Grenier is 44. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is 43. Actress Gwendoline Yeo is 43. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas is 40. Singer-actress Jessica Simpson is 40. Rock musician John Spiker is 39. Actress Heather Hemmens is 36. Actress Emily Skeggs (“When We Rise”) is 30. Rapper/singer Angel Haze is 29. Pop singer Perrie Edwards (Little Mix) is 27.
