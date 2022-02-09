Today is Wednesday, Feb. 9, the 40th day of 2022. There are 325 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 9, 1971, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in California’s San Fernando Valley claimed 65 lives. ... The crew of Apollo 14 returned to Earth after man’s third landing on the moon.
Also on this date:
In 1825, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president after no candidate received a majority of electoral votes.
In 1943, the World War II battle of Guadalcanal in the southwest Pacific ended with an Allied victory over Japanese forces.
In 1962, an agreement was signed to make Jamaica an independent nation within the British Commonwealth later in the year.
In 1963, the Boeing 727 went on its first-ever flight as it took off from Renton, Wash.
In 1964, the Beatles made their first live American television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” broadcast from New York on CBS. ... The G.I. Joe action figure was introduced at the American International Toy Fair in New York.
Fun fact
The warm-blooded Atlantic Bluefin Tuna is so powerful that it can cook its own flesh if it overexerts itself — most commonly occurring when being caught by fishermen.
That’s punny
Writing with a dull pencil is pointless.
Trending words
“Lugubrious:” adjective; (loo-GOO-bree-us). Definition: Mournful or dismal; very sad in an exaggerated or insincere way.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Janet Suzman is 83. Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee is 82. Actor-politician Sheila James Kuehl (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 81. Singer-songwriter Carole King is 80. Actor Joe Pesci is 79. Singer Barbara Lewis is 79. Author Alice Walker is 78. Actor Mia Farrow is 77. Former Sen. Jim Webb, D-Va., is 76. Singer Joe Ely is 75. Actor Judith Light is 73. Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 67. Actor Ed Amatrudo is 66. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is 65. Jazz musician Steve Wilson is 61. Country singer Travis Tritt is 59. Actor Julie Warner is 57. Country singer Danni Leigh is 52. Actor Sharon Case is 51. Actor Jason George is 50. Actor Amber Valletta is 48. Actor-producer Charlie Day is 46. Rock singer Chad Wolf (Carolina Liar) is 46. Actor A.J. Buckley is 45. Rock musician Richard On (O.A.R.) is 43. Actor Ziyi Zhang is 43. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Irina Slutskaya is 43. Actor Tom Hiddleston is 41. Actor David Gallagher is 37. Actor Michael B. Jordan is 35. Actor Rose Leslie is 35. Actor Camille Winbush is 32. Actor Jimmy Bennett is 26. Actor Evan Roe (“Madam Secretary”) is 22.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.