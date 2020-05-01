Today is Friday, May 1, the 122nd day of 2020. There are 244 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 1, 1992, on the third day of the Los Angeles riots, a visibly shaken Rodney King appeared in public to appeal for calm, pleading, “Can we all get along?”
Also on this date:
In 1707, the Kingdom of Great Britain was created as a treaty merging England and Scotland took effect.
In 1915, the RMS Lusitania set sail from New York, headed for Liverpool, England (it was torpedoed and sunk by Germany off the coast of Ireland six days later).
In 1931, New York’s 102-story Empire State Building was dedicated. ... Singer Kate Smith made her debut on CBS Radio on her 24th birthday.
In 1945, a day after Adolf Hitler took his own life, Admiral Karl Doenitz effectively became sole leader of the Third Reich with the suicide of Hitler’s propaganda minister, Josef Goebbels.
In 1960, the Soviet Union shot down an American U-2 reconnaissance plane over Sverdlovsk and captured its pilot, Francis Gary Powers.
In 1963, James W. Whittaker became the first American to summit Mount Everest as he and Sherpa guide Nawang Gombu reached the top.
In 1967, Elvis Presley married Priscilla Beaulieu at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas. (They divorced in 1973.) ... Anastasio Somoza Debayle became president of Nicaragua.
Fun fact
49 percent of Americans start their day with cereal.
Fitness factoids
1. The human femur bone can support 30 times the weight of a person’s body.
2. Messages from the human brain travel along nerves at as much as 200 mph.
3. In an adult human, 25 percent of their bones are in the feet.
Trending words
“Promulgate:” verb; (PRAH-mul-gayt). Definition: To make (an idea, belief, etc.) known to many people by open declaration: proclaim, to make known or public the terms of (a proposed law), or to put (a law or rule) into action or force.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Judy Collins is 81. Actor Stephen Macht is 78. Singer Rita Coolidge is 75. Pop singer Nick Fortuna (The Buckinghams) is 74. Actor Dann Florek is 69. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 66. Actor Byron Stewart is 64. Actress Maia Morgenstern is 58. Actor Scott Coffey is 56. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 55. Actor Charlie Schlatter is 54. Country singer Tim McGraw is 53. Rock musician Johnny Colt is 52. Rock musician D’Arcy is 52. Movie director Wes Anderson is 51. Actress Julie Benz is 48. Actor Bailey Chase is 48. Country singer Cory Morrow is 48. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer Tina Campbell (Mary Mary) is 46. Actor Darius McCrary is 44. Actor Jamie Dornan is 38. Actress Kerry Bishe is 36. TV personality Abby Huntsman is 34.
