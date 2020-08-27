Today is Thursday, Aug. 27, the 240th day of 2020. There are 126 days left in the year.
Today in History
On Aug. 27, 2008, Barack Obama was nominated for president by the Democratic National Convention in Denver.
Also on this date:
In 1776, the Battle of Long Island began during the Revolutionary War as British troops attacked American forces who ended up being forced to retreat two days later.
In 1858, the second debate between senatorial candidates Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas took place in Freeport, Ill.
In 1908, Lyndon Baines Johnson, the 36th president of the United States, was born near Stonewall, Texas.
In 1949, a violent white mob prevented an outdoor concert headlined by Paul Robeson from taking place near Peekskill, N.Y. (The concert was held eight days later.)
Fun fact
Cactus originates from the Greek name Kaktos, which is a Spanish artichoke or the “prickly plant of Sicily” as many refer to it in Greece.
Record setters
The most slices of carrot sliced in 30 seconds while blindfolded is 88, and was achieved by Hirouyki Terada, of Japan, on the set of FOX’s “The F Word with Gordon Ramsay” in Los Angeles on July 12, 2017.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Eggcorn:” noun. Definition: A word or phrase that sounds like and is mistakenly used in a seemingly logical or plausible way for another word or phrase either on its own or as part of a set expression.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Lady Antonia Fraser is 88. Actor Tommy Sands is 83. Actor Tuesday Weld is 77. Actor G.W. Bailey is 76. Rock singer-musician Tim Bogert is 76. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 75. Country musician Jeff Cook is 71. Actor Paul Reubens is 68. Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 67. Actor Peter Stormare is 67. Actor Diana Scarwid is 65. Rock musician Glen Matlock (The Sex Pistols) is 64. Golfer Bernhard Langer is 63. Country singer Jeffrey Steele is 59. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 59. Country musician Matthew Basford (Yankee Grey) is 58. Writer-producer Dean Devlin is 58. Rock musician Mike Johnson is 55. Rap musician Bobo (Cypress Hill) is 53. Country singer Colt Ford is 51. Actor Chandra Wilson is 51. Rock musician Tony Kanal (No Doubt) is 50. Actor Sarah Chalke is 44. Actor RonReaco Lee is 44. Rapper Mase is 43. Actor-singer Demetria McKinney is 42. Actor Aaron Paul is 41. Rock musician Jon Siebels (Eve 6) is 41. Actor Shaun Weiss is 41. Actor Kyle Lowder is 40. Actor Patrick J. Adams is 39. Actor Karla Mosley is 39. Actor Amanda Fuller is 36. Singer Mario is 34. Actor Alexa PenaVega is 32. Actor Ellar Coltrane is 26. Actor Savannah Paige Rae is 17.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.