Today is Sunday, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2022. There are 83 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 9, 2009, President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”
Also on this date:
In 1888, the public was first admitted to the Washington Monument.
In 1910, a coal dust explosion at the Starkville Mine in Colorado left 56 miners dead.
In 1936, the first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam began transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.
In 1962, Uganda won autonomy from British rule.
In 1967, Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, was summarily executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.
In 1975, Soviet scientist Andrei Sakharov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Fun fact
The average car contains more than 30,000 unique parts.
Just for laughs
What do you get when you cross a fox and a chicken?
A fox.
Trending words
“Armageddon:” noun. Definition: The site or time of a final and conclusive battle between the forces of good and evil; or a usually vast decisive conflict or confrontation.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Retired MLB All-Star Joe Pepitone is 82. Former Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., is 81. C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb is 81. R&B singer Nona Hendryx is 78. Singer Jackson Browne is 74. Nobel Peace laureate Jody Williams is 72. Actor Gary Frank is 72. Actor Richard Chaves is 71. Actor Robert Wuhl is 71. Actor-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 70. Actor Tony Shalhoub is 69. Actor Scott Bakula is 68. Musician James Fearnley (The Pogues) is 68. Actor John O’Hurley is 68. Writer-producer-director-actor Linwood Boomer is 67. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 64. Actor Michael Paré is 64. Jazz musician Kenny Garrett is 62. Rock singer-musician Kurt Neumann (The BoDeans) is 61. Movie director Guillermo del Toro is 58. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is 56. Singer P.J. Harvey is 53. Movie director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) is 53. World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam is 52. Actor Cocoa Brown is 50. Country singer Tommy Shane Steiner is 49. Actor Steve Burns is 49. Rock singer Sean Lennon is 47. Actor Randy Spelling is 44. Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae is 43. Actor Brandon Routh is 43. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan is 41. Actor Spencer Grammer is 39. Comedian Melissa Villasenor is 35. Actor Tyler James Williams is 30. Country singer Scotty McCreery (“American Idol”) is 29. Actor Jharrel Jerome is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “ There are no shortcuts to success.” — World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam (1970-)
