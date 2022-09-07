Today is Wednesday, Sept. 7, the 250th day of 2022. There are 115 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 7, 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.
Also on this date:
In 1901, the Peace of Beijing ended the Boxer Rebellion in China.
In 1968, feminists protested outside the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, N.J. (The pageant crown went to Miss Illinois Judith Ford.)
In 1986, Desmond Tutu was installed as the first Black clergyman to lead the Anglican Church in southern Africa.
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.
In 2005, police and soldiers went house to house in New Orleans to try to coax the last stubborn holdouts into leaving the city shattered by Hurricane Katrina.
In 2007, Osama bin Laden appeared in a video for the first time in three years, telling Americans they should convert to Islam if they wanted the war in Iraq to end.
In 2008, troubled mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed in government conservatorship.
Fun fact
Koalas sleep 18-22 hours a day.
That’s punny
The farmer bought a donkey because he thought he might get a kick out of it.
Trending words
“Assiduous:” adjective; (uh-SIJ-uh-wus). Definition: Showing great care, attention and effort.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 92. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 79. Singer Alfa Anderson (Chic) is 76. Actor Susan Blakely is 74. Rock musician Dennis Thompson (MC5) is 74. Actor Julie Kavner is 72. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 71. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 69. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 68. Actor Michael Emerson is 68. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 66. Singer/songwriter Diane Warren is 66. Singer Margot Chapman is 65. Actor J. Smith-Cameron is 65. Actor W. Earl Brown is 59. Actor Toby Jones is 56. Actor-comedian Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”) is 55. Model-actor Angie Everhart is 53. Actor Diane Farr is 53. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen is 52. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 52. Rock musician Chad Sexton (311) is 52. Actor Shannon Elizabeth is 49. Actor Oliver Hudson is 46. Actor Devon Sawa is 44. Actor JD Pardo is 43. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Code Black”) is 38. Actor Alyssa Diaz (“Ray Donovan”; “Zoo”) is 37. Singer-musician Wes Willis (Rush of Fools) is 36. Actor Evan Rachel Wood is 35. Actor Jonathan Majors is 33. Actor Ian Chen (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 16.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
