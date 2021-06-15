Today is Tuesday, June 15, the 166th day of 2021. There are 199 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 15, 1215, England’s King John put his seal to Magna Carta (“the Great Charter”) at Runnymede.
Also on this date:
In 1864, Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signed an order establishing a military burial ground which became Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In 1902, the 20th Century Limited, an express passenger train between New York and Chicago, began service. (The Limited made its last run in December 1967.)
In 1904, more than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York’s East River.
In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency.
In 1944, American forces began their successful invasion of Saipan during World War II. B-29 Superfortresses carried out their first raids on Japan.
In 1988, the baseball romantic comedy “Bull Durham,” starring Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon, was released by Orion Pictures.
Fun fact
Goats have no upper front teeth — only lowers. The upper front mouth is one big gum. In the back of their mouth, they have both upper and lower molars.
Riddle me this
I break, but never fall. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Deride:” verb; (dih-RYDE). Definition: To laugh at or insult contemptuously, to subject to usually bitter or contemptuous ridicule or criticism: to express a lack of respect or approval of.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
R&B singer Ruby Nash Garnett (Ruby and the Romantics) is 87. Actor Simon Callow is 72. Chinese President Xi Jinping is 68. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 67. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 67. Actor Julie Hagerty is 66. Actor Polly Draper is 66. Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 63. Actor Eileen Davidson is 62. Actor Helen Hunt is 58. Actor Courteney Cox is 57. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 52. Actor Leah Remini is 51. Actor Jake Busey is 50. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 48. Actor Greg Vaughan is 48. Rock musician Billy Martin (Good Charlotte) is 40. Actor Jordi Vilasuso is 40. Rock musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) is 37. Actor Sterling Jerins is 17.
Riddle answer: Day.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.