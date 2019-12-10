Today is Tuesday, Dec. 10, the 344th day of 2019. There are 21 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 10, 1994, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin received the Nobel Peace Prize, pledging to pursue their mission of healing the anguished Middle East.
Also on this date:
In 1817, Mississippi was admitted as the 20th state of the Union.
In 1861, the Confederacy admitted Kentucky as it recognized a pro-Southern shadow state government that was acting without the authority of the pro-Union government in Frankfort.
In 1869, women were granted the right to vote in the Wyoming Territory.
In 1905, the O. Henry short story “The Gift of the Magi” was published in the New York Sunday World Magazine under the title “Gifts of the Magi.”
In 1948, the U.N. General Assembly adopted its Universal Declaration on Human Rights.
In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”
In 1967, singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others were killed when their plane crashed into Wisconsin’s Lake Monona; trumpeter Ben Cauley, a member of the group the Bar-Kays, was the only survivor.
Fun fact
There are currently 264 known monkey species.
Riddle me this
What is less tired the longer it runs?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Singleton:” noun; (sing·guhl·tn). Definition: A card that is the only one of its suit originally dealt to a player, or an individual member or thing distinct from others grouped with it, or an offspring born singly.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Tommy Kirk is 78. Actress Fionnula Flanagan is 78. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ralph Tavares is 78. Actress-singer Gloria Loring is 73. Pop-funk musician Walter “Clyde” Orange (The Commodores) is 73. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 68. Actress Susan Dey is 67. Jazz musician Paul Hardcastle is 62. Actor John York (“General Hospital”) is 61. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 59. Actress Nia Peeples is 58. TV chef Bobby Flay is 55. Rock singer-musician J Mascis is 54. Rock musician Scot Alexander (Dishwalla) is 48. Actress-comedian Arden Myrin is 46. Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 45. Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui is 44. Actor Gavin Houston is 42. Actor Alano Miller is 40. Violinist Sarah Chang is 39. Actor Patrick John Flueger is 36. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 34. Actress Raven-Symone is 34. Actress/singer Teyana Taylor is 29. Actress Kiki Layne is 28.
Riddle answer: A wheel.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.