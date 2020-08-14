Today is Friday, Aug. 14, the 227th day of 2020. There are 139 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 14, 1997, an unrepentant Timothy McVeigh was formally sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing. (McVeigh was executed by lethal injection in 2001.)
Also on this date:
In 1900, international forces, including U.S. Marines, entered Beijing to put down the Boxer Rebellion, which was aimed at purging China of foreign influence.
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that Imperial Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II.
In 1948, the Summer Olympics in London ended; they were the first Olympic games held since 1936.
In 1992, the White House announced that the Pentagon would begin emergency airlifts of food to Somalia to alleviate mass deaths by starvation.
Fun fact
Cauliflowers can grow so fast that you can actually hear them growing. The “cauliflower creak” is a distinctive squeaking noise caused by the vegetable growing at a sudden rate, forcing its florets to push against one another.
Fitness factoids
1. More than 4 billion people in the world do not know how to swim.
2. Swimmers use every major muscle group in their bodies.
3. Swimming is a meditation sport — increased blood flow to the brain has a therapeutic effect and helps to eliminate stress.
Trending words
“Beholden:” adjective; (bih-HOHL-dun). Definition: Being under obligation for a favor or gift: indebted.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Broadway lyricist Lee Adams (“Bye Bye Birdie”) is 96. College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 85. Singer Dash Crofts is 82. Rock singer David Crosby is 79. Country singer Connie Smith is 79. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 75. Movie director Wim Wenders is 75. Actor Antonio Fargas is 74. Singer-musician Larry Graham is 74. Actor Susan Saint James is 74. Author Danielle Steel is 73. “Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 70. Actor Carl Lumbly is 69. Olympic gold medal swimmer Debbie Meyer is 68. Actor Jackee Harry is 64. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 61. Singer Sarah Brightman is 60. Actor Susan Olsen is 59. Actor-turned-fashion/interior designer Cristi Conaway is 56. Actor Halle Berry is 54. Actor Ben Bass is 52. Actor Catherine Bell is 52. Rock musician Kevin Cadogan is 50. Actor Scott Michael Campbell is 49. Actor Lalanya Masters is 48. Actor Christopher Gorham is 46. Actor Mila Kunis is 37. Actor Lamorne Morris is 37. NFL quarterback-turned-baseball player Tim Tebow is 33. Actor Marsai Martin is 16.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.