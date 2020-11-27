Today is Friday, Nov. 27, the 332nd day of 2020. There are 34 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 27, 1924, Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — took place in New York.
Also on this date:
In 1701, astronomer Anders Celsius, inventor of the Celsius temperature scale, was born in Uppsala, Sweden.
In 1910, New York’s Pennsylvania Station officially opened.
In 1942, during World War II, the Vichy French navy scuttled its ships and submarines in Toulon to keep them out of the hands of German troops.
In 1953, playwright Eugene O’Neill died in Boston at age 65.
In 1962, the first Boeing 727 was rolled out at the company’s Renton Plant.
In 1970, Pope Paul VI, visiting the Philippines, was slightly wounded at the Manila airport by a dagger-wielding Bolivian painter disguised as a priest.
In 1978, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights activist, were shot to death inside City Hall by former supervisor Dan White. (White served five years for manslaughter; he committed suicide in Oct. 1985.)
Fun fact
Goldfish can see more colors than we can. Human eyes can see only three primary colors: red, blue and yellow
Fitness factoids
1. A person walks 65,000 miles in their lifetime — that’s equivalent to walking three times around the Earth.
2. Walking increases blood flow to the brain and improves your mood.
3. Walking for 10 miles every week would eliminate 500 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions a year.
Trending words
“Antebellum:” adjective. Definition: Existing before war.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Footwear designer Manolo Blahnik is 78. Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is 69. TV host Bill Nye (“Bill Nye, the Science Guy”) is 65. Actor William Fichtner is 64. Caroline Kennedy is 63. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri is 63. Rock musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) is 61. Actor Michael Rispoli is 60. Jazz composer/big band leader Maria Schneider is 60. Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is 60. Rock musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) is 58. Rock musician Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 58. Actor Fisher Stevens is 57. Actor Robin Givens is 56. Actor Michael Vartan is 52. Actor Elizabeth Marvel is 51. Rapper Skoob (DAS EFX) is 50. Actor Kirk Acevedo is 49. Rapper Twista is 48. Actor Jaleel White is 44. Actor Arjay Smith is 37. Actor Alison Pill is 35. Actor Lashana Lynch (“Still Star-Crossed”) is 33.
