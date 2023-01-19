Today is Thursday, Jan. 19, the 19th day of 2023. There are 346 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Thursday, Jan. 19, the 19th day of 2023. There are 346 days left in the year.
Today in history
In 1953, CBS-TV aired the widely watched episode of “I Love Lucy” in which Lucy Ricardo, played by Lucille Ball, gave birth to Little Ricky. (By coincidence, Ball gave birth the same day to her son, Desi Arnaz Jr.)
Also on this date:
In 1853, Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Il Trovatore” premiered in Rome.
In 1915, Germany carried out its first air raid on Britain during World War I as a pair of Zeppelins dropped bombs onto Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn in England.
In 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces captured the British protectorate of North Borneo. A German submarine sank the Canadian liner RMS Lady Hawkins off Cape Hatteras, N.C., killing 251 people; 71 survived.
In 1944, the federal government relinquished control of the nation’s railroads to their owners following settlement of a wage dispute.
In 1966, Indira Gandhi was chosen to be prime minister of India by the National Congress party.
Fun fact
The density of ice is 10% lower than that of water.
Record setters
Wally Funk holds the record for the oldest woman in space, traveling to space in July 2021 at age 82.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Paladin:” noun; (PAL-uh-din). Definition: A leading champion of a cause, or a trusted military leader.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Tippi Hedren is 93. Former PBS newsman Robert MacNeil is 92. Movie director Richard Lester is 91. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 81. Actor Shelley Fabares is 79. Country singer Dolly Parton is 77. Former ABC newswoman Ann Compton is 76. TV chef Paula Deen is 76. Rock singer Martha Davis is 72. Singer Dewey Bunnell (America) is 71. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 70. Actor Katey Sagal is 69. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 68. Conductor Sir Simon Rattle is 68. Rock musician Jeff Pilson (Foreigner) is 65. Actor Paul McCrane is 62. Actor William Ragsdale is 62. Basketball coach and commentator Jeff Van Gundy is 61. International Tennis Hall of Famer Stefan Edberg is 57. Rock singer Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe) is 55. Singer Trey Lorenz is 54. Actor Shawn Wayans is 52. Rock singer-musician John Wozniak (Marcy Playground) is 52. Actor Drea de Matteo is 51. Comedian-impressionist Frank Caliendo is 49. Actor Drew Powell is 47. Actor Marsha Thomason is 47. Actor Bitsie Tulloch is 42. Actor Jodie Sweetin is 41. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is 41. Movie director Damien Chazelle is 38. Actor Shaunette Renee Wilson is 33. Actor Briana Henry is 31. Actor Logan Lerman is 31. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson is 31. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 27. Actor Lidya Jewett is 16.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.