Today is Sunday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2019. There are 30 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 1, 1824, the presidential election was turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives when a deadlock developed between John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. (Adams ended up the winner.)
Also on this date:
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, “Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.”
In 1942, during World War II, nationwide gasoline rationing went into effect in the United States; the goal was not so much to save on gas, but to conserve rubber (as in tires) that was desperately needed for the war effort.
In 1955, Rosa Parks, a black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Ala., city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by blacks.
Fun fact
Snow is actually colorless. It’s translucent, which means light does not pass through it easily. The light is reflected.
Just for laughs
What sounds like a sneeze and is made of leather?
A shoe.
Trending words
“Fawn:” verb; (FAWN). Definition: To court favor by a cringing or flattering manner, or to show affection.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-director Woody Allen is 84. World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 80. Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 80. Country musician Casey Van Beek (The Tractors) is 77. Television producer David Salzman is 76. Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 75. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 75. Actress-singer Bette Midler is 74. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 73. Former child actor Keith Thibodeaux (“I Love Lucy”) is 69. Actor Treat Williams is 68. Country singer Kim Richey is 63. Actress Charlene Tilton is 61. Actress-model Carol Alt is 59. Actor Jeremy Northam is 58. Actor Nestor Carbonell is 52. Actress Golden Brooks is 49. Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman is 49. Actor Ron Melendez is 47. Singer Sarah Masen is 44. Rock musician Brad Delson (Linkin Park) is 42. Actor Nate Torrence is 42. Rock/Christian music singer-songwriter Mat Kearney is 41. Actor Riz Ahmed (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is 37. Actor Charles Michael Davis is 35. Actress Ilfenesh Hadera is 34. Actress Ashley Monique Clark is 31. Pop-rock-rap singer Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots) is 31. Actress Zoe Kravitz is 31. Pop singer Nico Sereba (Nico & Vinz) is 29. Actor Jackson Nicoll is 16.
