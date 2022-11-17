Today is Thursday, Nov. 17, the 321st day of 2022. There are 44 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 17, 1869, the Suez Canal opened in Egypt.
Also on this date:
In 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building.
In 1917, French sculptor Auguste Rodin died at age 77.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman, in an address to a special session of Congress, called for emergency aid to Austria, Italy and France. (The aid was approved the following month.)
In 1969, the first round of Strategic Arms Limitation Talks between the United States and the Soviet Union opened in Helsinki, Finland.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon told Associated Press managing editors in Orlando, Fla: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”
In 1979, Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini ordered the release of 13 Black and/or female American hostages being held at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
In 1989, the Walt Disney animated feature “The Little Mermaid” opened in wide release.
Fun fact
The number four is the only number to have the same amount of letters as its value.
Record setters
The tallest dog ever is Zeus, a Great Dane. He stood 3 feet, 8 inches from the ground to the withers.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Augur:” verb; (AW-gur). Definition: To show or suggest, especially from omens, that something might happen in the future.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., is 88. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 84. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio is 81. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 80. Actor Lauren Hutton is 79. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 78. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 78. Movie director Roland Joffe is 77. Former Democratic National Chairman Howard Dean is 74. Former House Speaker John Boehner is 73. Actor Stephen Root is 71. Rock musician Jim Babjak (The Smithereens) is 65. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 64. Actor William Moses is 63. Entertainer RuPaul is 62. Actor Dylan Walsh is 59. Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is 58. Actor Sophie Marceau is 56. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 56. Blues singer/musician Tab Benoit is 55. R&B singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 55. Rock musician Ben Wilson (Blues Traveler) is 55. Actor David Ramsey is 51. Actor Leonard Roberts is 50. Actor Leslie Bibb is 49. Actor Brandon Call is 46. Country singer Aaron Lines is 45. Actor Rachel McAdams is 44. Rock musician Isaac Hanson (Hanson) is 42. Former MLB outfielder Ryan Braun is 39. Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 34. Actor Raquel Castro is 28.
