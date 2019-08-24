Today is Saturday, Aug. 24, the 236th day of 2019. There are 129 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 24, 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., setting fire to the Capitol (which was still under construction) and the White House, as well as other public buildings.
Also on this date:
In A.D. 79, long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people died.
In 1857, the New York branch of the Ohio Life Insurance and Trust Company failed, sparking the Panic of 1857.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.
In 1968, France became the world’s fifth thermonuclear power as it exploded a hydrogen bomb in the South Pacific.
In 1989, the Voyager 2 space probe flew by Neptune, sending back photographs.
Fun fact
Dogs pant as many as 300 times a minute.
They eat what?!
Gandinga is a thick, heavy stew made from pig organs, and is a traditional dish in Puerto Rico. The heart, liver and kidneys are combined, along with ingredients like capers, Manzanilla olives and sofrito, a sauce made from garlic, onion, paprika and tomatoes cooked in olive oil.
Trending words
“Misnomer:” noun; (mis·no·mer). Definition: The misnaming of a person in a legal instrument, or a use of a wrong or inappropriate name or a wrong name or inappropriate designation.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Composer-musician Mason Williams is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marshall Thompson (The Chi-Lites) is 77. Rock musician Ken Hensley is 74. Actress Anne Archer is 72. Actor Joe Regalbuto is 70. Actor Kevin Dunn is 64. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 64. Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 62. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 61. Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 59. Actor Jared Harris is 58. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 57. CBS News correspondent Major Garrett is 57. Rock singer John Bush is 56. Actress Marlee Matlin is 54. Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is 54. Broadcast journalist David Gregory is 49. Country singer Kristyn Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 49. Movie director Ava DuVernay is 47. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 46. Actor James D’Arcy is 46. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo is 46. Actor Alex O’Loughlin is 43. Actress Beth Riesgraf is 41. Actor Chad Michael Murray is 38. Christian rock musician Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 36. Singer Mika is 36. Actor Blake Berris is 35. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” films) is 31.
