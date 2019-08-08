Today is Thursday, Aug. 8, the 220th day of 2019. There are 145 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.
Also on this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile.
In 1876, Thomas A. Edison received a patent for his mimeograph.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for the United Nations Charter. ... The Soviet Union declared war against Japan during World War II.
Fun fact
If you cut a starfish, it won’t bleed — it doesn’t have blood. Rather, they circulate nutrients by using seawater in their vascular system.
Record setters
The oldest gymnast is Johanna Quaas, of Germany, who at 86 years old is a regular competitor in the amateur competition Landes-Seniorenspiele in Saxony, Germany. She performed a floor-and-beam routine on the set of “Lo Show dei Record” in Rome, Italy, on April 12, 2012, where her record was certified.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Faze:” verb. Definition: To disturb the composure of: Disconcert or daunt.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Nita Talbot is 89. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 82. Actress Connie Stevens is 81. Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 80. Actor Larry Wilcox is 72. Actor Keith Carradine is 70. Movie director Martin Brest is 68. Radio-TV personality Robin Quivers is 67. Percussionist Anton Fig is 66. Actor Donny Most is 66. Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 62. TV personality Deborah Norville is 61. Actor-singer Harry Crosby is 61. Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 58. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 58. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 57. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 51. Rock singer Scott Stapp is 46. Country singer Mark Wills is 46. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 45. Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 43. Actress Tawny Cypress is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marsha Ambrosius is 42. Actress Lindsay Sloane is 42. Actress Countess Vaughn is 41. Tennis player Roger Federer is 38. Actress Meagan Good is 38. Rock musician Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man) is 38. Actress Jackie Cruz (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 35. Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York is 31. Actor Ken Baumann is 30. Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 30. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 21. Actress Bebe Wood (TV: “The Real O’Neals”) is 18.
