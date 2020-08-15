Today is Saturday, Aug. 15, the 228th day of 2020. There are 138 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 15, 1947, India became independent after 200 years of British rule.
Also on this date:
In 1483, the Sistine Chapel was consecrated by Pope Sixtus IV.
In 1769, Napoleon Bonaparte was born on the island of Corsica.
In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and aviator Wiley Post were killed when their airplane crashed near Point Barrow in the Alaska Territory.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces landed in southern France in Operation Dragoon.
In 1945, in a pre-recorded radio address, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announced that his country had accepted terms of surrender for ending World War II.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair opened in upstate New York.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon announced a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents.
Fun fact
Corn has an even number of rows on each ear.
They eat what?!
Periwinkles are a type of tiny edible seasnail that attaches itself to rocks in the ocean. They’re apopular choice for foragers in Britain, who pick them and fry them up with bread and butter.
Trending words
“Derecho:” noun. Definition: A large fast-moving complex of thunderstorms with powerful straight-line winds that cause widespread destruction.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Abby Dalton is 88. Actor Lori Nelson is 87. Civil rights activist Vernon Jordan is 85. Actor Jim Dale is 85. Actor Pat Priest is 84. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 82. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is 82. Musician Pete York (Spencer Davis Group) is 78. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 76. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 74. Rock singer-musician Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers) is 72. Actor Phyllis Smith is 71. Britain’s Princess Anne is 70. Actor Tess Harper is 70. Actor Larry Mathews is 65. Actor Zeljko Ivanek is 63. Actor-comedian Rondell Sheridan is 62. Rock singer-musician Matt Johnson (The The) is 59. Movie director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is 57. Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 56. Country singer Angela Rae (Wild Horses) is 54. Actor Peter Hermann is 53. Actor Debra Messing is 52. Actor Anthony Anderson is 50. Actor Ben Affleck is 48. Singer Mikey Graham (Boyzone) is 48. Actor Natasha Henstridge is 46. Actor Nicole Paggi is 43. Christian rock musician Tim Foreman (Switchfoot) is 42. Actor Emily Kinney is 36. Figure skater Jennifer Kirk is 36. Latin pop singer Belinda is 31. Actor Courtney Hope is 31. Rock singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 31. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega is 31. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 30. Rap DJ Smoove da General (Cali Swag District) is 30.
