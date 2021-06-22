Today is Tuesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2021. There are 192 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 22, 1970, President Richard Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18.
Also on this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated for a second time as Emperor of the French.
In 1870, the United States Department of Justice was created.
In 1940, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.”
In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an Allied victory.
Fun fact
Monk fruit is around 150-200 times sweeter than sugar.
Riddle me this
What do you taste twice a day but never eat?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Inveigle:” verb; (in-VAY-gul). Definition: To win over by wiles: entice, or to acquire by ingenuity or flattery; wangle.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Prunella Scales (“Fawlty Towers”) is 89. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is 88. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 85. Movie director John Korty is 85. Actor Michael Lerner is 80. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 78. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 78. Singer Peter Asher (Peter and Gordon) is 77. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan is 74. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is 72. Actor Meryl Streep is 72. Actor Lindsay Wagner is 72. Singer Alan Osmond is 72. Actor Graham Greene is 69. Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 68. Actor Chris Lemmon is 67. Actor Tracy Pollan is 61. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 61. Rock singer-musician Jimmy Somerville is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is 59. Actor Amy Brenneman is 57. Author Dan Brown is 57. Rock singer Steven Page is 51. Actor Michael Trucco is 51. Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub is 50. TV personality Carson Daly is 48. Rock musician Chris Traynor is 48. Actor Donald Faison is 47. Actor Alicia Goranson is 47. Actor-comedian Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”) is 45. TV personality/actor Jai Rodriguez is 42. Americana singer-songwriter John Moreland is 36. Pop singer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony) (“The X Factor”) is 24.
Riddle answer: Toothpaste.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.