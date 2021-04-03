Today is Saturday, April 3, the 93rd day of 2021. There are 272 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 3, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. delivered what turned out to be his final speech, telling a rally of striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tenn., that “I’ve been to the mountaintop” and “seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land!” (About 20 hours later, King was felled by an assassin’s bullet at the Lorraine Motel.)
Also on this date:
In 1860, the legendary Pony Express began carrying mail between St. Joseph, Mo., and Sacramento, Calif. (The delivery system lasted only 18 months before giving way to the transcontinental telegraph.)
In 1865, Union forces occupied the Confederate capital of Richmond, Va.
In 1882, outlaw Jesse James was shot to death in St. Joseph, Mo., by Rob-ert Ford, a member of James’ gang.
In 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces began their final assault on Bataan against American and Filipino troops who surrendered six days later; the capitulation was followed by the notorious Bataan Death March.
Fun fact
Hippos produce reddish-pink sweat, which also acts as a natural sunblock.
They eat what?
In Madrid, local bars chop up pig ears and grill them until they’re crispy. They’re served with a side of spicy bravas sauce.
Trending words
“Cacafuego:” noun. Definition: A swaggering braggart or boaster.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Conservationist Dame Jane Goodall is 87. Actor William Gaunt is 84. Songwriter Jeff Barry is 83. Actor Eric Braeden is 80. Actor Marsha Mason is 79. Singer Wayne Newton is 79. Singer Tony Orlando is 77. Comedy writer Pat Proft is 74. Folk-rock singer Richard Thompson is 72. Country musician Curtis Stone (Highway 101) is 71. Blues singer-guitarist John Mooney is 66. Rock musician Mick Mars (Motley Crue) is 65. Actor Alec Baldwin is 63. Actor David Hyde Pierce is 62. Rock singer John Thomas Griffith (Cowboy Mouth) is 61. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 60. Rock singer-musician Mike Ness (Social Distortion) is 59. Rock singer Sebastian Bach is 53. Rock musician James MacDonough is 51. Olympic gold medal ski racer Picabo Street is 50. Actor Jennie Garth is 49. Actor Jamie Bamber is 48. Actor Adam Scott is 48. Christian rock musician Drew Shirley (Switchfoot) is 47. Comedian Aries Spears is 46. Actor Matthew Goode is 43. Actor Cobie Smulders is 39. Rock-pop singer Leona Lewis is 36. Actor Amanda Bynes is 35. Actor-comedian Rachel Bloom is 34. Actor Hayley Kiyoko is 30. Rock musician Sam Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) is 22.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.