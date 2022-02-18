Today is Friday, Feb. 18, the 49th day of 2022. There are 316 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 18, 2001, auto racing star Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash at the Daytona 500; he was 49.
Also on this date:
In 1564, artist Michelangelo died in Rome.
In 1885, Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was published in the U.S. for the first time (after being published in Britain and Canada).
In 1970, the “Chicago Seven” defendants were found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic national convention; five were convicted of violating the Anti-Riot Act of 1968 (those convictions were later reversed).
In 1983, 13 people were shot to death at a gambling club in Seattle’s Chinatown in what became known as the Wah Mee Massacre. (Two men were convicted of the killings and were sentenced to life in prison; a third was found guilty of robbery and assault.)
In 1994, at the Winter Olympic Games in Norway, U.S. speedskater Dan Jansen finally won a gold medal, breaking the world record in the 1,000 meters.
Fun fact
Fairview, Ore., has a 37-foot-tall fork they’ve erected on the site of their new food truck plaza.
Fitness factoids
1. Napping after 3 p.m. can interfere with nighttime sleep
2. Naps can lead to improved performance, including quicker reaction time and better memory.
3. Short naps generally don’t affect nighttime sleep quality for most people
Trending words
“Meander:” verb; (mee-AN-der). Definition: To wander aimlessly or casually, or to follow a winding or intricate course.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Yoko Ono is 89. Singer-songwriter Bobby Hart is 83. Singer Irma Thomas is 81. Singer Herman Santiago (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 81. Actor Jess Walton is 76. Singer Dennis DeYoung is 75. Actor Sinead Cusack is 74. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 72. Singer Randy Crawford is 70. Rock musician Robbie Bachman is 69. Actor John Travolta is 68. Actor John Pankow is 67. Game show host Vanna White is 65. Actor Jayne Atkinson is 63. Actor Greta Scacchi is 62. Actor Matt Dillon is 58. Rock musician Tommy Scott (Space) is 58. Rapper Dr. Dre is 57. Actor Molly Ringwald is 54. Actor Sarah Brown is 47. Country musician Trevor Rosen (Old Dominion) is 47. Actor Ike Barinholtz is 45. Actor Kristoffer Polaha is 45. Singer-musician Sean Watkins (Nickel Creek) is 45. Rock-singer musician Regina Spektor is 42. Opera singer Isabel Leonard is 40. Roots rock musician Zac Cockrell (Alabama Shakes) is 34. Actor Shane Lyons is 34. Actor Sarah Sutherland is 34. Actor Maiara Walsh is 34.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
“You, and you alone, are the person who should take the measure of your own success. ... I do not try to be better than anyone else. I only try to be better than myself.” — U.S. speedskater Dan Jansen (1965-)