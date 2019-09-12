Today is Thursday, Sept. 12, the 255th day of 2019. There are 110 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 12, 2001, rescue workers continued to search for bodies in the World Trade Center’s smoking rubble a day after a terrorist attack that shut down the financial capital, badly damaged the Pentagon and left thousands dead. President George W. Bush, branding the attacks in New York and Washington “acts of war,” said “this will be a monumental struggle of good versus evil” and that “good will prevail.”
Also on this date:
In 1942, during World War II, a German U-boat off West Africa torpedoed the RMS Laconia, which was carrying Italian prisoners of war, British soldiers and civilians; it’s estimated more than 1,600 people died while some 1,100 survived after the ship sank. The German crew, joined by other U-boats, began rescue operations. (On Sept. 16, the rescue effort came to an abrupt halt when the Germans were attacked by a U.S. Army bomber; as a result, U-boat commanders were ordered to no longer rescue civilian survivors of submarine attacks.)
Fun fact
There are more than 100 words in Hawaiian that are made up of only vowels.
Record setters
The most participants in a car race was 216 cars at an event organized by John “Jay” Lamm and the 24 Hours of Lemons racing series at Thunderhills raceway park, California, on Sept. 13-14, 2014. The race was won by the Cerveza Racing Team, who completed 180 laps of the 5 mile road course during the 14.5 hour race.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Bas-relief:” noun; (bas-re·lief). Definition: Sculptural relief in which the projection from the surrounding surface is slight and no part of the modeled form is undercut.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Ian Holm is 88. Former U.S. Rep. Henry Waxman, D-Calif., is 80. Actress Linda Gray is 79. Singer Maria Muldaur is 77. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 68. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 67. Rock musician Neil Peart (Rush) is 67. Actor Peter Scolari is 64. Actress Rachel Ward is 62. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 53. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 53. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 50. Actor-singer Will Chase is 49. Actor Josh Hopkins is 49. Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 45. Actress Lauren Stamile is 43. Rapper 2 Chainz is 42. Actress Kelly Jenrette is 41. Actor Ben McKenzie is 41. Singer Ruben Studdard is 41. Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 39. Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 38. Actor Alfie Allen is 33. Actress Emmy Rossum is 33. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is 30. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 26. Actor Colin Ford is 23.
