Today is Monday, Aug. 24, the 237th day of 2020. There are 129 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 24, 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.
Also on this date:
In A.D. 410, Rome was overrun by the Visigoths, a major event in the fall of the Western Roman Empire.
In 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., setting fire to the Capitol (which was still under construction) and the White House, as well as other public buildings.
In 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty came into force.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Communist Control Act, outlawing the Communist Party in the United States.
In 1968, France became the world’s fifth thermonuclear power as it exploded a hydrogen bomb in the South Pacific.
In 1989, the Voyager 2 space probe flew by Neptune, sending back striking photographs.
Fun fact
Tigers have “false eyes” on the back of their ears to discourage predators from attacking them from behind. They are also thought to be used to make themselves appear more alert and aggressive when threatened.
These three tweets
1. [Guy inventing wicker furniture.]
“Think I might knit myself a chair.”
@Ygrene
2. It’s gonna be a great beach day, and other mean things meteorologists say as I’m getting ready for work.
@RodLacroix
3. Avocado is the roulette game of all the fruits.
@Lisabug74
Trending words
“Braggadocio:” noun; (brag-uh-DOH-see-oh). Definition: Empty boasting, arrogant pretension, cockiness, or a person given to arrogant boasting: braggart.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Anne Archer is 73. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 65. Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 63. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 60. Actor Jared Harris is 59. Rock singer John Bush is 57. Actor Marlee Matlin is 55. Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is 55. Broadcast journalist David Gregory is 50. Movie director Ava DuVernay is 48. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 47. Actor James D’Arcy is 47. Actor Alex O’Loughlin is 44. Actor Chad Michael Murray is 39. Christian rock musician Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 37. Actor Blake Berris is 36. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” films) is 32.
