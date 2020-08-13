Today is Thursday, Aug. 13, the 226th day of 2020. There are 140 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 13, 1961, East Germany sealed off the border between Berlin’s eastern and western sectors before building a wall that would divide the city for the next 28 years.
Also on this date:
In 1846, the American flag was raised in Los Angeles for the first time.
In 1889, William Gray of Hartford, Conn., received a patent for a coin-operated telephone.
In 1910, Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, died in London at age 90.
In 1913, British metallurgist Harry Brearley developed an alloy that came to be known as “stainless steel.” (Although Brearley is often credited as the “inventor” of stainless steel, he was hardly alone in working to create steel that resisted corrosion.)
In 1932, Adolf Hitler rejected the post of vice chancellor of Germany, saying he was prepared to hold out “for all or nothing.”
In 1989, searchers in Ethiopia found the wreckage of a plane that had disappeared almost a week earlier while carrying Rep. Mickey Leland, D-Texas, and 14 other people — there were no survivors.
Fun fact
Hypersomnia is a condition where a person can sleep for more than 12 hours, but still wake up feeling tired.
Record setters
The largest rice cracker is 27.9 feet², achieved by the Committee of Inzai-furusato-Festival (Japan), at Aeon Mall Chiba New Town parking lot, in Inzai, Chiba, Japan, on Oct. 13, 2018.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Midriff:” noun; (MID-riff). Definition: The mid-region of the human torso: midsection, a section of a garment that covers the midriff, a garment that exposes the midriff a body partition of muscle and connective tissue; the partition separating the chest and abdominal cavities in mammals: diaphragm.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders is 87. Actor Kevin Tighe is 76. Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen is 74. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 71. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 71. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 65. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 65. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 61. TV weatherman Sam Champion is 59. Actor John Slattery is 58. Actor Debi Mazar is 56. Actor Quinn Cummings is 53. Actor Seana Kofoed is 50. Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 44. Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 42. Actor Kathryn Fiore is 41. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 38. Actor Sebastian Stan is 38. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 36. Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 36. Actor Lennon Stella is 21.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.