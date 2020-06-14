Today is Sunday, June 14, the 166th day of 2020. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.
Today in history
On June 14, 1940, German troops entered Paris during World War II; the same day, the Nazis began moving prisoners to the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.
Also on this date:
In 1775, the Continental Army, forerunner of the United States Army, was created.
In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the design of the original American flag.
In 1811, Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” was born in Litchfield, Conn.
In 1846, a group of U.S. settlers in Sonoma proclaimed the Republic of California.
In 1919, John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown embarked on the first non-stop flight across the Atlantic Ocean. (Flying a Vickers Vimy biplane bomber, they took off from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada and arrived 16½ hours later in Clifden, Ireland.)
In 1943, the U.S. Supreme Court, in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, ruled 6-3 that public school students could not be forced to salute the flag of the United States.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure adding the phrase “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance.
Fun fact
Cookie Monster’s real name is Sid.
Just for laughs
I decided to quit my job as a personal trainer because I’m not big enough or strong enough. I’ve handed in my too weak notice.
Trending words
“Vilipend:” verb; (VIL-uh-pend). Definition: To hold or treat as of little worth or account: contemn, or to express a low opinion of; disparage.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Marla Gibbs is 89. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 81. Country-rock musician Spooner Oldham is 77. Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 75. President Donald Trump is 74. Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 74. Rock musician Barry Melton is 73. Rock musician Alan White (Yes) is 71. Actor Eddie Mekka is 68. Actor Will Patton is 66. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden is 62. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 61. Singer Boy George is 59. Rock musician Chris DeGarmo is 57. Actress Traylor Howard is 54. Actress Yasmine Bleeth is 52. Actor Faizon Love is 52. Actor Stephen Wallem is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 51. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 43. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 42. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 38. Actor Torrance Coombs is 37. Actor J.R. Martinez is 37. Actor-singer Kevin McHale is 32. Actress Lucy Hale is 31. Pop singer Jesy Nelson (Little Mix) is 29. Country singer Joel Crouse is 28. Actor Daryl Sabara is 28.
