Today is Sunday, Nov. 24, the 328th day of 2019. There are 37 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 24, 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.
Also on this date:
In 1859, British naturalist Charles Darwin published “On the Origin of Species,” which explained his theory of evolution by means of natural selection.
In 1941, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Edwards v. California, unanimously struck down a California law prohibiting people from bringing impoverished non-residents into the state.
In 1947, a group of writers, producers and directors that became known as the “Hollywood Ten” was cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions about alleged Communist influence in the movie industry. ... John Steinbeck’s novel “The Pearl” was first published.
In 1969, Apollo 12 splashed down safely in the Pacific.
In 1971, a hijacker calling himself “Dan Cooper” (but who became popularly known as “D.B. Cooper”) parachuted from a Northwest Orient Airlines 727 over the Pacific Northwest after receiving $200,000 in ransom; his fate remains unknown.
In 1982, Barack Hussein Obama Sr., a Kenyan government economist and father of Barack Obama, was killed in an automobile accident in Nairobi; he was 46.
Fun fact
A dairy cow produces about 100,000 glasses of milk in its lifetime.
That’s punny
I lost my mood ring, and I don’t know how I’m feeling about that.
Trending words
“Mot juste:” noun; (moh-ZHEWST). Definition: The exactly right word or phrasing.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 81. Country singer Johnny Carver is 79. Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue is 79. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 77. Former White House press secretary Marlin Fitzwater is 77. Singer Lee Michaels is 74. Actor Dwight Schultz is 72. Actor Stanley Livingston is 69. Rock musician Clem Burke (Blondie; The Romantics) is 65. Record producer Terry Lewis is 63. Actor/director Ruben Santiago-Hudson is 63. Actress Denise Crosby is 62. Actress Shae D’Lyn is 57. Rock musician John Squire (The Stone Roses) is 57. Actor Conleth Hill is 55. Actor-comedian Brad Sherwood is 55. Actor Garret Dillahunt is 55. Actor-comedian Scott Krinsky is 51. Actress Danielle Nicolet is 46. Actor-writer-director-producer Stephen Merchant is 45. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Chen Lu is 43. Actor Colin Hanks is 42. Actress Katherine Heigl is 41. Actress Sarah Hyland is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.