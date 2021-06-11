Today is Friday, June 11, the 162nd day of 2021. There are 203 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 11, 1993, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that people who commit “hate crimes” motivated by bigotry may be sentenced to extra punishment.
Also on this date:
In 1509, England’s King Henry VIII married his first wife, Catherine of Aragon.
In 1776, the Continental Congress formed a committee to draft a Declaration of Independence calling for freedom from Britain.
In 1864, German composer Richard Strauss was born in Munich.
In 1936, Kansas Gov. Alfred “Alf” Landon was nominated for president at the Republican national convention in Cleveland.
In 1947, the government announced the end of sugar rationing for households and “institutional users” (e.g., restaurants and hotels) as of midnight.
In 1955, in motor racing’s worst disaster, more than 80 people were killed during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France when two of the cars collided and crashed into spectators.
In 1962, three prisoners at Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay staged an escape, leaving the island on a makeshift raft; they were never found or heard from again.
Fun fact
As much as 80 percent of UV rays still reach your skin on cloudy days.
Fitness factoids
1. Vitamin D is sometimes called the “sunshine vitamin” because it’s produced in your skin in response to sunlight.
2. Research has shown that vitamin D might play an important role in regulating mood and warding off depression.
3. Some foods that contain vitamin D are salmon, sardines, egg yolk and shrimp.
Trending words
“Canard:” noun. Definition: A false or unfounded report or story, or a groundless rumor or belief.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel, D-N.Y., is 91. Comedian Johnny Brown is 84. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Jackie Stewart is 82. Singer Joey Dee is 81. Actor Roscoe Orman is 77. Actor Adrienne Barbeau is 76. Rock musician Frank Beard (ZZ Top) is 72. Animal rights activist Ingrid Newkirk is 72. Rock singer Donnie Van Zant is 69. Actor Peter Bergman is 68. Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is 65. Actor Hugh Laurie is 62. TV personality Mehmet Oz, M.D., is 61. Singer Gioia Bruno (Expose) is 58. Rock musician Dan Lavery (Tonic) is 55. Country singer-songwriter Bruce Robison is 55. Actor Clare Carey is 54. Actor Peter Dinklage is 52. Actor Lenny Jacobson is 47. Actor Joshua Jackson is 43. Americana musician Gabe Witcher (Punch Brothers) is 43. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 35.
