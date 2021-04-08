Today is Thursday, April 8, the 98th day of 2021. There are 267 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 8, 1864, the United States Senate passed, 38-6, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishing slavery. (The House of Representatives passed it in January 1865; the amendment was ratified and adopted in December 1865.)
Also on this date:
In 1913, the 17th Amendment to the Constitution, providing for popular election of U.S. senators (as opposed to appointment by state legislatures), was ratified. President Woodrow Wilson became the first chief executive since John Adams to address Congress in person as he asked lawmakers to enact tariff reform.
In 1952, President Harry S. Truman seized the American steel industry to avert a nationwide strike. (The Supreme Court later ruled that Truman had overstepped his authority, opening the way for a seven-week strike by steelworkers.)
In 1963, “Lawrence of Arabia” won the Oscar for best picture at the Academy Awards; Gregory Peck won best actor for “To Kill a Mockingbird” while Anne Bancroft received best actress honors for “The Miracle Worker.”
In 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.
Fun fact
Netflix saved its average user from 9.1 days of commercials in 2019.
Record setters
Killer whales hold the record for the fastest marine mammal, capable of reaching 34.5 mph.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“cc:” verb. Definition: To send someone a copy of (an email, letter, or memo).
Today’s birthdays
