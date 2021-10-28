Today is Thursday, Oct. 28, the 301st day of 2021. There are 64 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 28, 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland.
Also on this date:
In 1636, the General Court of Massachusetts passed a legislative act establishing Harvard College.
In 1858, Rowland Hussey Macy opened his first New York store at Sixth Avenue and 14th Street in Manhattan.
In 1914, medical researcher Jonas Salk, who developed the first successful polio vaccine, was born in New York.
In 1922, fascism came to Italy as Benito Mussolini took control of the government.
In 1962, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev informed the United States that he had ordered the dismantling of missile bases in Cuba; in return, the U.S. secretly agreed to remove nuclear missiles from U.S. installations in Turkey.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter and Republican presidential nominee Ronald Reagan faced off in a nationally broadcast, 90-minute debate in Cleveland.
Fun fact
Baby owls sleep on their stomachs because their heads are too heavy. They do so until they are large enough to sleep upright.
Record setters
As of Aug. 23, 2016, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo was the most popular athlete on Twitter, with 45,642,117 followers. His closest rival as of the same date was NBA legend LeBron James, who had 32,462,789 followers.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Hector:” verb; (HEK-ter). Definition: To criticize or question in a threatening manner.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 94. Actor Joan Plowright is 92. Actor Jane Alexander is 82. Actor Dennis Franz is 77. Actor Telma Hopkins is 73. Caitlyn Jenner is 72. Actor Annie Potts is 69. Songwriter/producer Desmond Child is 68. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 66. Rock musician Stephen Morris (New Order) is 64. Rock singer-musician William Reid (The Jesus & Mary Chain) is 63. Actor Mark Derwin is 61. Actor Daphne Zuniga is 59. Actor Lauren Holly is 58. Talk show host-comedian-actor Sheryl Underwood is 58. Actor Jami Gertz is 56. Actor Chris Bauer is 55. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 55. Actor Julia Roberts is 54. Country singer-musician Caitlin Cary is 53. Actor Jeremy Davies is 52. Singer Ben Harper is 52. Country singer Brad Paisley is 49. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 47. Actor Gwendoline Christie is 43. Actor Charlie Semine is 41. Actor Matt Smith is 39. Actor Finn Wittrock is 37. Actor Troian Bellisario is 36. Singer/rapper Frank Ocean is 34. Actor Lexi Ainsworth (“General Hospital”) is 29. Actor Nolan Gould is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.