Today is Friday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2020. There are 363 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 3, 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced the United States was formally terminating diplomatic and consular relations with Cuba.
Also on this date:
In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s army routed the British in the Battle of Princeton, N.J.
In 1833, Britain seized control of the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic. (Almost 150 years later, Argentina seized the islands from the British, but Britain took them back after a 74-day war.)
In 1892, J.R.R. Tolkien, author of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, was born in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
In 1938, the March of Dimes campaign to fight polio was established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who himself had been afflicted with the crippling disease.
In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.
In 1967, Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died in a Dallas hospital.
In 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, Calif., by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Markkula Jr.
Fun fact
January is National Soup Month in the United States.
Fitness factoids
1. The bacteria in a person’s intestine, known as the gut flora, outnumber the human cells 10 to 1.
2. Studies suggest that a high intake of omega-6 fatty acids — relative to omega-3 — increases low-grade inflammation in your body.
3. The main determinant for heart disease risk is the type of lipoproteins that carry cholesterol around — not cholesterol itself.
Trending words
“Luminaria:” noun; (loo-muh-NAIR-ee-uh). Definition: A traditional Mexican Christmas lantern originally consisting of a candle set in sand inside a paper bag.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Dabney Coleman is 88. Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 84. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 81. Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 77. Musician Stephen Stills is 75. Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 74. Actress Victoria Principal is 70. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 64. Actress Shannon Sturges is 52. Actor John Ales is 51. Jazz musician James Carter is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 48. Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 45. Actor Jason Marsden is 45. Actress Danica McKellar is 45. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 44. Singer Kimberley Locke (“American Idol”) is 42. Actress Kate Levering is 41. NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 39. Actress Nicole Beharie is 35. Pop musician Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lloyd is 34. Actor Alex D. Linz is 31.
