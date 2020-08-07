Today is Friday, Aug. 7, the 220th day of 2020. There are 146 days left in the year.
On Aug. 7, 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on U.S. forces.
In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.
In 1789, the U.S. Department of War was established by Congress.
In 1942, U.S. and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces abandoned the island the following February.)
In 1959, the United States launched the Explorer 6 satellite, which sent back images of Earth.
In 1971, the Apollo 15 moon mission ended successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.
Most hummingbirds weigh less than a nickel.
1. The Duke University Medical Center found a brisk 30-minute walk or jog around a track three times a week was just as effective as antidepressant medication in relieving the symptoms of major depression in middle-aged and elderly people.
2. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, walking helps you maintain a positive outlook, and can make you look and feel younger.
3. Walking increases the blood flow to the brain.
“Ombudsman:” noun; (AHM-boodz-mun). Definition: A government official (as in Sweden or New Zealand) appointed to receive and investigate complaints made by individuals against abuses or capricious acts of public officials or one that investigates, reports on and helps settle complaints.
