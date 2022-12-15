Today is Thursday, Dec. 15, the 349th day of 2022. There are 16 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 15, 1791, the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, went into effect following ratification by Virginia.
Also on this date:
In 1890, Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull and 11 other tribe members were killed in Grand River, S.D., during a confrontation with Indian police.
In 1939, the Civil War motion picture epic “Gone with the Wind,” starring Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable, had its world premiere in Atlanta.
In 1944, a single-engine plane carrying bandleader Glenn Miller, a major in the U.S. Army Air Forces, disappeared over the English Channel while en route to Paris.
In 1967, the Silver Bridge between Gallipolis, Ohio, and Point Pleasant, W.Va., collapsed into the Ohio River, killing 46 people.
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced he would grant diplomatic recognition to Communist China on New Year’s Day and sever official relations with Taiwan.
In 1989, a popular uprising began in Romania that resulted in the downfall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.
In 2000, the long-troubled Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine was closed for good.
Fun fact
Hot water freezes more quickly than cold water.
Record setters
As of Aug. 23, 2016, Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) was the most popular athlete on Twitter, with 45,642,117 followers. His closest rival as of the same date was NBA legend LeBron James (@KingJames), who had 32,462,789 followers.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Compadre:” noun; (kum-PAH-dray). Definition: A person’s close friend or buddy.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Cindy Birdsong (The Supremes) is 83. Rock musician Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five) is 80. Rock musician Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge) is 76. Actor Don Johnson is 73. Actor Melanie Chartoff is 72. Movie director Julie Taymor is 70. Movie director Alex Cox is 68. Rock musician Paul Simonon (The Clash) is 67. Movie director John Lee Hancock is 66. Democratic Party activist Donna Brazile is 63. Country singer Doug Phelps (Brother Phelps; Kentucky Headhunters) is 62. Movie producer-director Reginald Hudlin is 61. Actor Helen Slater is 59. Actor Paul Kaye (“Game of Thrones”) is 58. Actor Molly Price is 57. Actor Garrett Wang is 54. Actor Michael Shanks is 52. Actor Stuart Townsend is 50. Figure skater Surya Bonaly is 49. Actor Geoff Stults is 46. Actor Adam Brody is 43. Actor Michelle Dockery is 41. Actor George O. Gore II is 40. Actor Camilla Luddington is 39. Rock musician and actor Alana Haim is 31. Actor Maude Apatow is 25. Actor Stefania Owen is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
