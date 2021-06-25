Today is Friday, June 25, the 176th day of 2021. There are 189 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 25, 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.
Also on this date:
In 1788, Virginia ratified the U.S. Constitution.
In 1942, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was designated Commanding General of the European Theater of Operations during World War II. About 1,000 British Royal Air Force bombers raided Bremen, Germany.
In 1947, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.
In 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.
In 1981, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that male-only draft registration was constitutional.
In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its first “right-to-die” decision, ruled that family members could be barred from ending the lives of persistently comatose relatives who had not made their wishes known conclusively.
Fun fact
On average, bald eagle nests are 2-4 feet deep and 4-5 feet wide.
Fitness factoids
1. Vitamin D promotes reduced inflammation and modulates cell growth.
2. Studies show the availability of sunshine has more impact on mood than rainfall, temperature or any other environmental factor.
3. Low Vitamin D has been linked to diseases like osteoporosis and rickets.
Trending words
“Emeritus:” adjective; (ih-MEH-ruh-tus). Definition: Holding after retirement an honorary title corresponding to that held last during active service; retired from an office or position.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor June Lockhart is 96. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 88. R&B singer Eddie Floyd is 84. Actor Barbara Montgomery is 82. Actor Mary Beth Peil is 81. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 79. Singer Carly Simon is 76. Rock musician Ian McDonald (Foreigner; King Crimson) is 75. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 74. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 73. Rock singer Tim Finn is 69. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 67. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 67. Actor Michael Sabatino is 66. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais is 60. Actor Erica Gimpel is 57. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 55. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 54. Actor Angela Kinsey is 50. Rock musician Mike Kroeger (Nickelback) is 49. Rock musician Mario Calire is 47. Actor Linda Cardellini is 46. Actor Busy Philipps is 42. Jazz musician Joey Alexander is 18.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.