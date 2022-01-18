Today is Tuesday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2022. There are 347 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 18, 1943, during World War II, Jewish insurgents in the Warsaw Ghetto launched their initial armed resistance against Nazi troops, who eventually succeeded in crushing the rebellion.
Also on this date:
In 1778, English navigator Captain James Cook reached the present-day Hawaiian Islands, which he named the “Sandwich Islands.”
In 1911, the first landing of an aircraft on a ship took place as pilot Eugene B. Ely brought his Curtiss biplane in for a safe landing on the deck of the armored cruiser USS Pennsylvania in San Francisco Harbor.
In 1913, entertainer Danny Kaye was born David Daniel Kaminsky in New York City.
In 1957, a trio of B-52s completed the first non-stop, round-the-world flight by jet planes, landing at March Air Force Base in California after more than 45 hours aloft.
In 1975, the situation comedy “The Jeffersons,” a spin-off from “All in the Family,” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1993, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 states for the first time.
Fun fact
Presidential M&M’s are given to guests of the president on board Air Force One and in other presidential locations.
Riddle me this
Turn me on my side and I am everything. Cut me in half and I am nothing.
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Euphemism:” noun; (YOO-fuh-miz-um). Definition: Agreeable or inoffensive word or phrase that is used instead of one that may offend or suggest something unpleasant.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director John Boorman is 89. Former Sen. Paul Kirk, D-Mass., is 84. Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 81. Comedian-singer-musician Brett Hudson is 69. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 67. Country singer-actor Mark Collie is 66. Actor Mark Rylance is 62. Actor Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 60. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley is 59. Actor Jane Horrocks is 58. Comedian Dave Attell is 57. Actor Jesse L. Martin is 53. Rapper DJ Quik is 52. Rock singer Jonathan Davis (Korn) is 51. Former NAACP President and CEO Benjamin Todd Jealous is 49. Singer Christian Burns (BBMak) is 48. Actor Derek Richardson is 46. Actor Jason Segel is 42. Actor Samantha Mumba is 39. Country singer Kristy Lee Cook (“American Idol”) is 38. Actor Devin Kelley is 36. Actor Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”) is 34. Actor Zeeko Zaki is 32. Tennis player Angelique Kerber is 34. Actor Mateus Ward is 23.
Riddle answer: The number 8.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.